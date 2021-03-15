MLB's Frankie De La Cruz Dead At 37 ... Key Piece In Miguel Cabrera Trade

Breaking News

Eulogio "Frankie" De La Cruz -- a relief pitcher who was a key cog in the trade that sent Miguel Cabrera from the Marlins to the Tigers -- died Sunday ... MLB officials confirmed.

He was just 37-years-old.

De La Cruz's Dominican winter league team, Toros del Este, was first to report the news Monday morning, saying in a statement, "Our condolences to his family and friends for this terrible loss. Peace to your Soul!"

Amanecemos muy tristes luego de conocer la terrible noticia de la partida de nuestro Eulogio “Frankie” De La Cruz. Nuestras condolencias a su familia y amigos por esta terrible pérdida.



¡Paz a su Alma! pic.twitter.com/dkk9w3pOVS — Toros Del Este (@TorosdelEste) March 15, 2021 @TorosdelEste

The Diario Libre in the D.R. reported the team added his death was due to a heart attack.

De La Cruz signed with the Detroit Tigers as a teenager in 2001 ... and eventually made his debut for the big-league club in 2007.

He was traded just a short time later, though, as one of the pieces that helped Detroit land one of the greatest MLB players ever.

The Tigers sent De La Cruz -- along with several other notable names including Andrew Miller and Cameron Maybin -- to the Marlins in exchange for Cabrera and ace pitcher Dontrelle Willis.

De La Cruz didn't do much in his short time with the Marlins in 2008, and was later traded to the Padres, who released him after the 2009 season.

De La Cruz went on to pitch in Tokyo ... and eventually latched on with the Brewers in 2011, when he had his best season as a pro, logging a 2.77 ERA in 13 innings pitched.

De La Cruz -- who also had a stint in the Chicago Cubs' organization -- had reportedly still been pitching professionally in the D.R. just this past winter.