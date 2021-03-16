Guess Who This Baby With Bangs Turned Into!

Before this baby with bangs was one of the most famous supermodels of her day, she was just another smirking sweetie growing up in DeKalb, Illinois.

This little lady made her mark on the modeling industry by gracing the covers of numerous fashion magazines and even posing for Playboy twice -- once in 1988 and a second time ten years later. This beautiful bombshell didn't shy away from the big screen either ... she has made a few debuts showing off some acting skills.