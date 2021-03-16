USC Recruit Keyan Burnett Chases Down Opponent 100 Yards ... DK Metcalf Style!!!

Play video content Breaking News Damien High School Media/Youtube

Future USC tight end Keyan Burnett went FULL DK Metcalf mode in a game last week ... chasing down an opponent 100 yards to make a touchdown-saving tackle!!!

The insane play all went down in Southern California in Servite High School's game against Damien last Friday ... when Burnett's squad needed him to make a super-human play to save 7 points.

A Damien player scooped up a fumble at the 11-yard line and looked poised to rumble 89 yards to turn a 13-0, 1st-quarter deficit into a 13-7 ballgame.

But, Burnett -- a 6'5", 210-pound 4-star recruit who committed to play for the Trojans earlier this month -- turned on the jets and hunted the ball carrier down!!

Check out the clip, Burnett was in the endzone on the other side of the field when the fumble was initially picked up ... and then he sprinted nearly 100 yards to make the tackle!!

40 time at the Combine:



Budda Baker - 4.45

DK Metcalf - 4.33

pic.twitter.com/diltpsAVK5 — Master (@MasterTes) October 26, 2020 @MasterTes

The play was absurd ... and it immediately reminded everyone of when Metcalf ran down Budda Baker during that ridiculous Sunday Night Football play in 2020.

Damien ended up missing a field goal a few plays after Burnett's tackle ... and then, get this -- Burnett scored a 70-yard TD on the ensuing Servite drive to make it a 20-0 game!!