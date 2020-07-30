NFL's DK Metcalf Gets Tattoo Tribute to Black Heroes, MJ, MLK, Jackie Robinson

Play video content Exclusive Details

NFL star DK Metcalf wanted to honor some of his Black heroes -- from MLK to MJ -- so he flew in a tattoo artist to ink their faces on his body.

Michael Jordan. Jackie Robinson. Martin Luther King Jr. Muhammad Ali.

All of these legends are now immortalized on the Seahawks WR's left leg -- and the artwork is pretty incredible.

In fact, we're told the 22-year-old only trusted one guy to apply the ink -- Wade Gracia from Pharos Ink in Santa Ana.

But since Metcalf is based Seattle -- where he's been gettin ready for the 2020 NFL season -- he FLEW IN the artist to get the work done at his home.

We're told Gracia took 3 trips to Seattle to complete the job.

We know what you're thinking -- what about COVID?!

We're told Gracia took COVID tests before each time he flew to Seattle and tested negative each time.

Gracia also added two tattoos to DK's stomach -- one reads, "One of One" and the other says, "Top Predator."