NFL's Budda Baker Says Cardinals Would Welcome Antonio Brown With Open Arms

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Kyler Murray touchdown pass to ... Antonio Brown?!?!

AZ Cardinals safety Budda Baker tells TMZ Sports he would not hate seeing that one bit in 2020 ... saying he and his Cardinals squad would welcome the troubled receiver with arms wide-open.

"I feel like a lot of teams can use Antonio Brown," Baker tells us. "He's a great player ... Hopefully he can get back to the league because the league is definitely better with AB."

A Brown signing would make the Cards pretty damn elite on offense -- there's Murray, Larry Fitzgerald, Kenyan Drake, Christian Kirk and others -- and when we brought that possibility up to Budda, he loved the idea.

"That would be crazy!" he said.

The problem with the vision? It's unclear if the NFL will ever let Brown play again.

AB is currently in the middle of civil cases and a criminal investigation ... with rape allegations from his former trainer and assault accusations from a moving truck driver hanging over his head.

The NFL is probing all of the claims ... and when commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about all of it earlier this week, he said the league is working to make sure AB is healthy off the field first and foremost.