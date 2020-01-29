Roger Goodell Vows to Help Antonio Brown, 'Confident That Can Happen'

Play video content Breaking News Courtesy of NFL

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league is ready, willing and able to help Antonio Brown get his life back on track ... saying, "We are confident that can happen."

AB's life has been a mess over the past several months -- he's been fired from multiple NFL teams, gone to war with the mother of his children and most recently, he was arrested for allegedly attacking a moving truck driver.

Brown's estranged girlfriend has said publicly that she's concerned about Antonio's mental health -- and it seems like Goodell and the NFL agree that he needs help ASAP.

During a media event in Miami on Wednesday for Super Bowl LIV, Goodell was asked about the league's efforts to help the embattled WR ... and he insisted the NFL is actively involved.

"I think the first thing for all of us is to think about the wellbeing of Antonio. To understand what Antonio's going through," Goodell said.

"We don't talk about the wellness of our players publicly but I would tell you that you can be assured that the NFL and the NFL Players Association have a tremendous amount of resources that are available to all players. They are going to be made available to Antonio."

Goodell continued ... "We want to help get him on the right track and get him in a position where he is in the zone where he thinks he can be successful in life."

"We are confident that can happen. We want to work to do that and for our standpoint, that's the first step ... and the first step is making sure we're doing everything to help Antonio."

For his part, AB is still training as if he'll get another shot to play pro football -- though it seems unlikely at this point.

During the media event, Goodell also addressed the investigation into the New England Patriots for illegally videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals during a 2019 regular-season game.

Goodell said, "Our responsibility is to make sure we're being extremely thorough. Our team has been on it. We've been focused on this. We're going to get it right. And when we come to a conclusion we'll certainly make sure that people are aware of it."