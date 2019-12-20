Julian Edelman Rips Spygate II Cheating Allegations, 'It's A Joke'

Play video content Breaking News "The Greg Hill Show" WEEI 93.7

Julian Edelman says the New England Patriots are NOT cheaters ... calling the new Spygate II allegations "pretty much a joke."

"We haven't even thought about it, honestly," Edelman says. "We have been thinking about other things. It's funny, but it is what it is."

The Pats are being accused of cheating after one of their staffers was caught filming the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline just days before their matchup last weekend.

The video is pretty damning ... the staffer is clearly focused on the Bengals' bench and substitution packages -- and when he was caught by Cincy officials, he sure sounded guilty.

But, Edelman went on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" this week and said he believes his team when it says the video package was all for a special show -- NOT to cheat.

"Do you think -- I don't know, it's ridiculous," Edelman says. "My focus is on the Buffalo Bills."

Edelman's comments come just a few days after Tom Brady downplayed the whole situation too ... with the G.O.A.T. saying the video situation is nothing more than a mere distraction.

"I don't think any player gave it one second of thought," TB12 said.

For the videographer's part, he said in a statement, "I had no intention to provide footage to football operations, I did not provide any footage, and I was never asked to do so."