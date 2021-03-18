Arnold Schwarzenegger Voted Best Leader for Alien Invasion, Will Smith Runner-Up

Arnold Schwarzenegger should be put in charge if aliens ever invade our planet ... according to 2,000 adults in Great Britain.

"The Terminator" star and ex-California Governor topped the list of 20 celebs and public figures in a British survey of who'd be best equipped to handle the doomsday scenario ... with Will Smith coming in at #2.

Both actors are known for their badass movie roles in which they battle bizarre creatures, but apparently Arnold's political experience as "Governator" gave him the edge over Smith's film experience in "Independence Day" and "Men in Black."

Rounding out the top 5 on the list were beloved Brit, Sir David Attenborough, followed by Bruce Willis and Tom Cruise.

Ex-President Donald Trump was the top current politician at #8 -- just behind Harrison Ford and "Alien" star Sigourney Weaver. The bad news for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the UK survey put him all the way down at #12.

Apparently, the polled Brits have even less faith, though, in America's current administration ... when it comes to handling aliens. VP Kamala Harris came in at #19, while President Biden was last at #20.

The BLAZE TV channel that commissioned the survey says Arnold is a strong top choice, but adds ... "it’s worrying to see that so many celebrities with fictional alien experience are considered by many to be better candidates than our current crop of world leaders."