Kevin Hart Gifts His Daughter New Mercedes For Birthday

If You Want a Benz for 16th Bday!!!

Play video content @bdashd / Instagram

It's good to have Kevin Hart for a dad ... just ask his daughter, Heaven, who just scored a Mercedes SUV for her sweet 16!!!

An unsuspecting Heaven came home after her parents -- Kevin and first wife, Torrei -- distracted her ... and she seemed genuinely surprised by the surprise party.

The big reveal, however, was the sweet Benz that was festooned with a big red ribbon in the driveway.

It was quite the bash ... executed by bDASHd Event Planning and Bakery.

The party theme -- ripped from the superhero manga series, "My Hero Academia." Not a bad theme coming out of COVID -- hopefully -- after a challenging year for students in the U.S. and around the world. But business is business, and Saturday studies took a back seat to a pretty awesome ride, especially for a 16-year-old.