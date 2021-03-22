Russell Westbrook Gives Jersey Off Back to Michael B. Jordan ... Flaunts Insane Abs

Gives Jersey Off Back to Michael B. Jordan

It's good to be Michael B. Jordan!

Not only did the "Black Panther" star sit courtside when the Washington Wizards took on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday ... but Russell Westbrook also gave him the jersey off his back!!

... and turns out, Russ an 8-pack!

Brody's Wizards didn't get the win -- but they played well ... cutting a 14-point Nets lead down to 1 with just 3 minutes to go in the game.

Ultimately, the Nets emerged victorious in a 113 to 106 win -- thanks to 28 points from Kyrie Irving and 26 from James Harden.

Westbrook racked up 29 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists -- and after the final buzzer ... he walked over to a masked up Michael B. Jordan, dapped him up and gave him his jersey.

Russ also signed a personal message for the actor -- pretty cool. moment.

Of course, Michael B. Jordan is also in pretty insane shape -- famously transforming his body for his roles in "Creed" and "Black Panther."