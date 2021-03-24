Guess Who This Happy Kid Turned Into!

3/24/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this cute cowgirl was showing off her superpower acting chops, she was just another sweet smiling girl growing up in Sacramento, California.

This blonde beauty has been on the big screen for almost two decades ... making her debut in a Disney Channel original movie about racing when she was just 13 years old. Her rise to fame only kept growing with her versatile roles in comedy, action, and even drama -- a talented performance earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Now, this marvelous star is fighting villains in the Avengers universe.

Can you guess who she is?

