Guess Who This Cake Kid Turned Into!

Before this cake lovin' cutie was boogying the night away with his tasteful tunes, he was just another birthday baby scarfing down sweets in Harlem, New York City.

This hungry kid found his beat back in the 1990s when he released his first album titled after himself through Jive Records. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, he brought the world together by DJing fun music sets streamed through Instagram Live ... and proving he's anything but mean.