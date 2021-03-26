Sharon Osbourne Leaves 'The Talk' Amid Investigation into Alleged Racist Remarks

Sharon Osbourne is done talking, at least on CBS' daytime TV lineup ... because she's leaving "The Talk."

CBS announced Friday Sharon decided to quit -- a move that comes on the heels of her recent on-air feud with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Things got heated on the March 10 episode when Sharon defended her friend Piers Morgan against claims his coverage of Meghan Markle was rooted in racism.

Play video content 3/10/21 CBS

The argument left Sheryl in tears and sparked a network investigation into multiple allegations Sharon had made racist remarks over the years to co-workers

Sharon eventually posted an apology, but it apparently wasn't enough to fix all the damage.

Referring to the March 10 incident, CBS says Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."

"The Talk" went on hiatus last week and CBS says it has been using the time off to have workshops and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for hosts, producers and crew.