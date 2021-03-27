WorldStar Hip Hop Chain Hits NFT Auction Block, Raking More Than 6-Figures

WorldStar Hip Hop is jumping into the NFT game with its iconic chain ... and it can be yours -- digitally speaking, of course -- if the price is right.

So get this ... WorldStar Hip Hop is auctioning off its non-fungible token (NFT) chain on the world's largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles, OpenSea. When the auction opened on Thursday ... the bids got as high as $200k in ethereum cryptocurrency.

The ether valuation fluctuates, but it's looking like the digital chain will command at least 6-figures when the auction closes on April 8.

The iconic chain was first created by celeb jeweler Ben Baller ... and another celeb jeweler, who goes by TillaVision, took it from there to create the NFT version.

The chain itself radiates light, is encrusted with diamonds and the slightly smudged gold symbolizes the grit of WorldStar ... which was once described by its late founder, Lee "Q" O'Denat, as "CNN of the Ghetto."

Check out the digital piece ... the WS logo is on a seamless loop as it travels through various environments -- like the WorldStar newsroom and a studio to reflect the musical aspect of WSHH. The NFT piece itself symbolizes the wealth and excess of hip hop, and also crypto culture.