UFC's Stipe Miocic Breaks Silence on Loss to Francis Ngannou ... 'Can't Win 'Em All'

Stipe Miocic is finally opening up about that devastating loss to Francis Ngannou over the weekend -- assuring everyone he's okay and vowing to return as a better fighter.

Stipe did not participate in any post-fight interviews following his loss to Ngannou in the main event at UFC 260 on Saturday night ... where the heavyweight champ was knocked out cold 52 seconds into the 2nd round.

Francis Ngannou when calm, cool & collected is a very dangerous man. pic.twitter.com/4fPhUSsfaL — Francis Ngannou's KO Power ✊🏿🇨🇲 (@JamaicanMaroonX) March 28, 2021 @JamaicanMaroonX

Ngannou smashed Stipe with a brutal left, sending Stipe crashing to the ground in an awkward fashion -- you could see his knees buckled and folded under him. It looked super painful. Francis then followed up with a powerful hammer fist to directly to Stipe's face, ending the match.

There was real concern about Stipe's health following the fight -- but Monday morning, Stipe gave a positive update.

"First and foremost, I’m ok, I know that fall wasn’t my most graceful fall, but I was unconscious, so it happens," Stipe said.

He continued, "Losses aren’t fun, they always sting for a while, but that’s the beast of this business. You can’t win them all, and it’s important to understand that losing is just as much a part of sports (and life) as winning."

So, what went wrong during the fight? Stipe breaks down the loss ...

"Unfortunately, I deviated from the game plan. I felt great coming into the second round, I saw it was beginning to go as planned. He was getting very winded, and I came in overzealous and unprotected. I wasn’t in a good posture to take the hit. He saw the opening, and did what any great fighter would have done."

Stipe says he's come to terms with the theft he lost and congratulated Ngannou for winning the UFC heavyweight belt.

"Saturday night was your night, enjoy your victory! For now, I’m going to enjoy the downtime, spend some time with my family, and welcome our son into the world this summer... stay tuned, God bless."