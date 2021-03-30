Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Awesome Physique In Bikini Pics ... 'I’m Proud of Myself'

Lindsey Vonn busts her ass in the gym ... so why not show it off on the beach?!

The Olympic skiing legend posed for a series of bikini pics taken during a recent vacation with some friends ... and she looks incredible.

"You can judge me if you want, but I’ve been working hard in the gym and taking care of me," Vonn said ... "So I’m going to post some bikini pics because I’m proud of myself."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

36-year-old Vonn is still a gym-aholic, despite retiring from competitive skiing in 2019.

She's a regular client of celebrity fitness guru Gunnar Peterson -- who commented on the photos ... saying, "Oh Hell yes you are!!! Work work workED!!! Posting mine next!"

In fact, Vonn is such a fitness junkie, she posted a video working out in a beachfront gym from the same trip ... saying, "Working out on vacation. Doesn’t get much better."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Her pal and fellow gym nut Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson called her out for the lack of plates on her squat rack!