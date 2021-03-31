Urban Meyer Invites 11-Year-Old Female Football Star to Jags Camp, Congrats on 1st TD!

Urban Meyer knows talent when he sees it -- and the Jacksonville Jaguars coach was so impressed by an 11-year-old girl who scored her 1st TD, he invited her to training camp!

Meet Keilani Contreras ... who made history Saturday when she caught a TD for the Arlington Seminoles, a youth tackle football team in Jacksonville.

Keilani's coaches told Action News Jax she's the first girl to ever score a TD in Arlington Football Association history!

After the game, the extremely charismatic Keilani was even MORE impressive on camera during her post-game interview with the local news!!!

"Sometimes boys might be like 'Oh you can't do this because you're a girl' ... well, look at me! I'm a football player!"

#NEW: Meet the INCREDIBLE Keilani Contreras! Her coaches tell me the 11-year-old became the first girl to ever score a touchdown in #Jacksonville's Arlington Youth Football Association on Saturday.



She's highly motivated, and takes #GirlPower to heart. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/rH2S8Gz2oR — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) March 30, 2021 @RyanANJax

"You should always go for your dream," Keilani told Action News Jax ... "it doesn't matter if it's a boy thing or a girl thing."

The footage went viral and eventually made its way to Urban Meyer -- who reached out on social media to offer his congrats and invite her to Jaguars training camp.

"What a story! Congratulations on your first touchdown, Keilani," Meyer said.

"You're right, you should always go for your dreams! If fans are allowed at training camp this summer I want you and your teammates to come out and be our special guests."

Oh, and get this -- Keilani is also a straight-A student and a talented artist!!!