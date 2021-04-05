President Joe Biden Introduces Masked Easter Bunny at White House

The Easter bunny's back at the White House after a 1-year hiatus ... albeit with a different look this year, but, hey, something's better than nothing.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden brought out the Easter bunny Monday during a White House ceremony to commemorate the holiday. They took the opportunity to also urge Americans to get vaccinated.

It's pretty cool considering the bunny did NOT make an appearance last year due to the pandemic. It's also the second consecutive year the annual White House Easter Egg Roll -- which draws tons of kids and has been hosted on the South Lawn almost every year since 1878 -- was canceled due to the outbreak.

But now, Peter Cottontail and Co. are getting back in the biz ... the bunnies have hopped back to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

I want to eggpress my thanks to @POTUS & @FLOTUS for providing the 2021 @WhiteHouse Commemorative #EasterEggs and Presidential Hershey Kisses to our @ChildrensNatl patients and frontline workers. We're glad the #EasterBunny could hop around with Dr. Bear to spread #Easter Cheer! pic.twitter.com/EkoiYdkr0a — Dr. Kurt Newman (@ChildrensNatCEO) April 2, 2021 @ChildrensNatCEO