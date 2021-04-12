Pro Bowling Announcer Loses His Mind After 18-Year-Old Hits 7-10 Split, 'He Did It!'

"HE DID IT! HE DID IT! HE GOT THE 7-10, RANDY! HE DID IT! WOOOOOOOOO!!!"

A pro bowling announcer completely lost his mind after an 18-year-old picked up a 7-10 split with an INSANE roll on Sunday ... and the footage of the wild scene is amazing!!

It all went down on Sunday, when Anthony Neuer was facing the dreaded pin placement in a match with Jakob Butturff at a PBA Tour event in Reno, Nev.

Neuer somehow got the two pins to fall ... and Fox Sports announcer Rob Stone went BALLISTIC afterward!!

Check out the clip, Stone was great ... going crazy over Neuer's unexpected get -- and even calling him the "Ginger Assassin!"

Yeah, it was that amazing!!

And, if you're wondering the reason why Stone went so hard, it's because picking up a 7-10 split is seriously difficult as hell ... especially during a televised broadcast.

According to the PBA Tour, Neuer is just the 4th player EVER in the history of org. to hit the shot on TV ... with nobody doing it in the last 30 years!