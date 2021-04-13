Ex-NBA Player Walter McCarty Denies Raping College Student, 'Never Assaulted Anyone'

Former NBA player Walter McCarty is adamantly denying he sexually assaulted a female student during his run as head basketball coach at the University of Evansville.

McCarty -- a 1st-round pick in the 1996 NBA Draft -- was named in a lawsuit Monday by a woman using the alias Jane Doe ... who claims the 47-year-old raped her at his Indiana home on December 9, 2019.

In her suit, the woman -- reportedly identified as a former athletic trainer at Evansville -- claims McCarty had bombarded her with messages on various social media platforms, making her feel pressure to come visit him at his home.

The woman says she eventually obliged, and when she went to McCarty's home, he sexually assaulted her.

In her lawsuit, the woman claims she reported the incident through the University's "Crime Stoppers" program. Three days after the alleged incident, the woman claims she also went to campus counselor for treatment.

The woman claims she was later diagnosed with PTSD following the alleged incident.

McCarty -- who took over the Evansville men's basketball program in 2018 -- was fired in January 2020 following an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct allegations.

"Jane Doe" filed a Title IX lawsuit against the University of Evansville on Monday -- claiming the school failed to provide a "safe environment" for female students and staffers.

After filing suit, the woman released a statement blasting the University and McCarty.

"I am heartbroken that my school knew about Coach McCarty's misconduct before what happened to me, and looked the other way. I will continue to go through this difficult process of holding the university accountable, because I want to prevent other women from going through the same thing I did."

But, McCarty has fired back with a statement of his own -- saying, "I've never assaulted anyone in my 47 years on this earth."

"It's disheartening that someone would make up such a vicious lie to gain financial rewards."

"I'm excited and look forward to clearing my name and exposing these untruths. I am certain my name and reputation with be restored when it's our time to do so and present the truth."

The Univ. of Evansville also responded to the lawsuit -- saying it's "confident it responded appropriately to all reports of misconduct regarding Mr. McCarty based on information it actually knew at the time."