Rabid Bobcat Attacks Woman in Wild Video

A rabid bobcat attacked a North Carolina woman in her driveway and her husband jumped in and hurled the animal across the lawn ... and it's all caught in this wild video.

It went down in Pender County last week, when a guy is getting ready to hop in his car. As he prepares to get in, you hear the bobcat snarl and the woman screams for her husband.

The guy immediately recognized the type of animal and the peril, grabbing the bobcat and hurling it across the lawn. He screams for people to take cover and then says he's gonna get his gun.

It's unclear if he shot the cat, but authorities say the animal died and tested positive for rabies.

As you probably know, someone who gets bit by a rabid animal must undergo extremely painful rabies shots. We don't know if the woman was bitten, but judging from the screams it seems she was.

It's especially concerning because no one knows what contact the bobcat had with other people or animals. It could have bitten before it was killed, putting others in grave danger.