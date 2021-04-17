Stone Cold Steve Austin Sells Marina del Rey House

Stone Cold Steve Austin can let out a big ole "Hell Yeah!" after parting ways with his stunning Marina del Rey home.

The WWE legend unloaded his 4-bedroom home for a cool $3,395,000 and the new homeowners are in for a treat. Stone Cold's place is 3,000 square feet of pure bliss ... it's decked out with a sparkling pool, hot tub and a sprawling yard ... perfect for some backyard wrestling.

Steve remodeled the place a few years back, sprucing up the kitchen with Viking appliances, Waterstone fixtures and countertops made from Ceasarstone and quartzite.

There's a double-sided fireplace in the living room, and the master bedroom comes with a powder room and a soaking tub.

Stone Cold's old stomping grounds are ready for the work-from-home life too ... the place has a spacious office accessed by big, barn doors.