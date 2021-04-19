Derek Chauvin Prosecution Closing Argument, He Knew He Killed George Floyd

'He Had To Know' He Killed George Floyd

Derek Chauvin's trial for the murder of George Floyd is in its final stages, with closing arguments for both sides ... and the prosecution says Chauvin "had to know" he killed Floyd.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher told the jury Monday what Chauvin did, pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, was not an accident ... because Chauvin ignored George's pleas for help.

Schleicher explained all that was needed was a little compassion, but what George needed was oxygen ... and he got neither.

The prosecution again tried to blunt the centerpiece of Chauvin's defense, that Floyd allegedly died from a drug overdose and not the ex-cop's unforgiving knee, saying the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Schleicher reiterated it's not a trial about the police department, it's a prosecution of one cop, telling the jury there's nothing worse for good police than bad police.

He also went over all the options available to the jury to convict Chauvin ... laying out exactly how they could arrive at guilty verdicts for any of the 3 charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder or second-degree manslaughter.

Remember, earlier in the trial Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo took the stand and ripped Chauvin for not following police policy with Floyd, saying Chauvin didn't learn to keep a knee on a neck for 9 minutes in the police academy.