'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis Gets Creepy Package in Mail, Cops Investigating

"Lucifer" star Tom Ellis and his screenwriter wife, Meaghan Oppenheimer, got a devil of a scare in the mail ... cops are investigating a strange package sent to the couple.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... someone sent a glitter package last month to Tom and Meaghan's Los Angeles home, and we're told the couple found the delivery creepy enough to call cops and file a police report.

We know what you're thinking -- what the hell's a glitter package??? We're told it was a box filled with glitter, which might not sound all that menacing -- however, what concerned the couple is that it was addressed to Meaghan ... and not her more famous hubby.

LAPD's Threat Management division is now on the case, and we're told they do have a lead on a suspect.