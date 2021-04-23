Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson Rescue Dog, Reunite Him with Happy Family

Rob McElhenney's tale of rescuing a dog and reuniting him with his loving family will help you through ruff times ... especially when you see the pup's tail.

The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star says he and his wife -- and 'Sunny' costar -- Kaitlin Olson, stopped traffic on an L.A. freeway when they saw the "handsome motherf**ker" running alone.

After they got the dog -- which looks like a Pit Bull mix -- in their car with the help of another good Samaritan named Bridget, Rob and Kaitlin took him to a vet ... where they learned he wasn't chipped, but he was assigned the name "Brad Pitt" because he's "so damn beautiful."

Rob chronicled Pitt's story on IG, and it gets so much better. He says they decided to rename the pup, Frank Reynolds because of his body type -- an 'Always Sunny' jab at Danny DeVito's character. Then they learned the dog's loving owners were desperately searching for him, and they also learned his real name ... Chance!

Rob says they spoke to the family on the phone and they were crying with joy, and soon after they brought Chance home for the happiest of endings.

Play video content @robmcelhenney / Instagram

As McElhenney puts it ... "Social media may be ripping apart the fabric of our society but ... Sometimes it's pretty great."