Cherry Poppin' Daddies Singer Steve Perry 'Memba Him?!

Oregon based artist Steve Perry (no not that Steve Perry) shot to fame as the singer and songwriter of the swingin' ska band Cherry Poppin' Daddies ... which made it big in 1997 with their single "Zoot Suit Riot" which spearheaded the ferocious swing flare-up in the late '90s ... complete with the signature styles of long chain-wallets, flashy suits and colorful fedoras.