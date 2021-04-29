Guess Who This Fur Fella Turned Into!

Before this fella in fur was one of the most stylish fashion designers in the world, he was just another pipsqueak pouting for the camera in Bordeaux, France.

This dressed-up darling began his career in the fashion world almost 20 years ago ... he rose the ranks and became the creative director for a top luxury brand which received its name from its founder in 1945. With his huge following, he has scored some of the biggest celebrity fans to rep his concepts -- including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez.