Michael Blackson Wants to Wear Fatsuit Like Sarah Paulson, Rips Critics

Michael Blackson says he's a big fan of actors wearing fatsuits -- like Sarah Paulson is to play Linda Tripp -- and he's got a message for folks who think Hollywood's too fatphobic.

We got the comedian at LAX and asked him about the controversy on the set of "Impeachment: American Crime Story," where Sarah's use of a fatsuit is triggering critics.

Michael says he's all for Hollywood using fat suits ... and he thinks it would be hilarious to take the skinniest person in the world and make them fat.

One problem with Michael's take ... 'American Crime Story' isn't exactly looking for laughs.

As we reported ... Sarah's slipping her slim figure into a fatsuit to get in character as Tripp, and a lot of people on social media, and in Hollywood, think Ryan Murphy and his team should've cast a bigger actor ... one who wouldn't need prosthetic assistance.

Michael says the outrage is way overblown, because as he tells our photog ... "let the skinny guys get some work!!!"