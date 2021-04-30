NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Invites NFL's Jamin Davis To Race After Draft Night Shoutout!

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Invites NFL's Jamin Davis To Race After Draft Night Shoutout

4/30/2021 8:49 AM PT
Getty

NFL rookie Jamin Davis had TWO dreams come true this week -- not only did the Kentucky star get drafted to the Washington Football Team ... but his childhood idol, Jimmie Johnson, invited him to a NASCAR race!!

The awesome moment went down on Twitter early Friday morning ... when the 7-time NASCAR Cup champ noticed one of Davis' fun tidbits from Thursday's draft broadcast.

The slide read, "Wanted to race in NASCAR as a child, hoping to meet Jimmie Johnson one day."

And, guess what, Davis -- your wish is about to come true ... 'cause JJ responded by personally inviting the linebacker to a race in the future!!

"I want to wish you the best of luck chasing your dream @jamindavis25 and let’s get you to a race ASAP," Johnson tweeted.

So cool!!!

It doesn't get much better for the 22-year-old, whose name was called with the 19th overall pick Thursday night.

Davis has yet to respond to the racing legend's offer ... but we're sure he'll hit him back with a resounding "HELL YES" soon.

Congrats on the new friendship, Davis ... and welcome to the league!!!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later