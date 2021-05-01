Bill Maher Hysterically Describes Kid Who Put Lipstick on Cat's Butthole

Play video content Real Time with Bill Maher/HBO

We don't post jokes on TMZ, but this one is so frickin' hilarious we made an exception.

Bill Maher was on his game per usual Friday night, and he riffed on a story about a school kid's science project designed to answer the question ... "Does your cat's butthole really touch all the surfaces in your home?"

Kaeden Griffen, a 6th grader from Tennessee, and his mom -- who was homeschooling the boy -- decided to crack the case by putting red lipstick on the buttholes of their 2 felines. The cats went here and there in the house and mother and son chronicled their results.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

In case you're wondering ... long and medium-haired cats made no butthole contact with soft or hard surfaces, but the buttholes of short-haired cats never touched hard services. Sounds like a smear campaign if you ask us.

Anyway ... Bill's take on 'Real Time' is just hysterical. Watch and laugh your ass off.

Play video content NBC