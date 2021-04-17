Bill Maher and Sharon Osbourne Say "The Talk" Suppresses Free Talk

Play video content Real Time with Bill Maher/HBO

Bill Maher told Sharon Osbourne Friday night ... it's ironic her show is called "The Talk" ... because talking can get you canned.

Sharon was Bill's guest on "Real Time" and he, more than she, trashed people on the show who suggested Sharon was racist for siding with Piers Morgan, who took aim at Meghan Markle and accused her of lying in the Oprah interview.

3/10/21 CBS

Maher's take ... you have to agree with what Meghan said or you're a racist.

Again, Bill was more agitated than Sharon, as he mocked her former talkers who suggested by siding with Piers Sharon was denying Meghan her voice. Bill said that was just plain stupid on its face.