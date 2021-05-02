Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is Spitting Image of Mom

Anna Nicole Smith's 14-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is the spitting image of her late mom ... so much so, it's kinda shocking.

Dannielynn and her dad, Larry Birkhead, attended the Kentucky Derby as they have nearly every year, but this time heads turned, because of Larry's daughter's uncanny resemblance to her mom.

Larry made it clear ... his daughter is growing up ... "She said she wanted to wear something entirely different than she had in the past. I guess that means no more “little girl” dresses?? She cleaned out the chocolate brownies, ice cream and nachos while at the same time critiquing my outfit."