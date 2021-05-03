Guess Who This Smiling Sweetie Turned Into!

Guess Who This Smiling Sweetie Turned Into!!!

5/3/2021 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 14
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this smiling sweetheart was lighting up audiences' television screens with his bright personality, he was just another cute kid cheesin' for the camera in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

This grinning guy has graced the world with his fierce fashion and dazzling drag for over a decade ... he never shies away from the most iconic, eye-catching looks on the red carpet. Recently, he has made the move to television and even won an Emmy Award for his lead performance.

Now, you can catch him in this award-winning role, which just premiered its third season this past weekend.

Can you guess who he is?

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later