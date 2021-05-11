Courtney Stodden Claims Chrissy Teigen DM'd 'Me to Kill Myself'

Courtney Stodden says Chrissy Teigen did more than just publicly tweet mean things to them ... Courtney claims Chrissy told them "to kill myself," and Courtney almost did.

Courtney, who identifies as non-binary, claims Chrissy all but salivated at the thought of Courtney dying ... and they claim to have private DMs saying as much. They told The Daily Beast ... Chrissy "would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself."

Courtney further claims Chrissy said "Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.'"

Courtney says the cruelty back then -- roughly 10 years ago -- didn't just come from Chrissy. For instance, they say "Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a 'slut.' Courtney Love told me I was a 'whore.' People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in."

Courtney, of course, is referring to their marriage at 16 to then-50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison, prompting mockery and ridicule. Courtney's mom signed off on the marriage.

This appears to be the backdrop for Chrissy's former animosity toward Courtney, who called Chrissy a hypocrite back in March for ditching Twitter ... citing the nonstop negativity as the reason for her departure.

Courtney told us that was rich ... considering they thought it was not long ago when Chrissy spearheaded her own negativity campaign, and never apologized for it.

Courtney says the bullying got so bad, "there have probably been five times that I've felt like I wanted to kill myself -- and made the actions to go ahead and do it."