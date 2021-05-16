Janet Jackson's 'Scream' Music Video Outfit Sells for $125k at Auction

Auctioning Off Her Stuff is a Scream!!!

Janet Jackson screams cash ... $125,000 in cold, hard cash!!!

The outfit Janet wore in the "Scream" music video just fetched $125k at auction.

It was part of Julien's Auctions event, titled, "Iconic Treasures From the legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson." Janet turned over 1,000 items from her life to Julien's, and it coincided with her 55th birthday.

As for the getup ... we'll use the auction's description -- "A black circular "bubble" textured fabric long-sleeve shirt by Dexter Wong, a pair of black patent leather pants, and a pair of black patent leather over-the-ankle chunky low-heel boots."

The outfit was featured in the 1995 music vid which was a huge hit.

Compassion International, an org that fights child poverty, will get a cut of the action.

Other treasures brought in big bucks, like her floor-length metallic silver coat with lambskin shearling lining, cuffs and collar ... which sold for $50,000. And there was her silver strink bikini and matching pants which commanded $25,600.

And there's more ... Her jacket from the 1990 Rhythm Nation Tour and 1814 cap and black satin gloves fetched $81,250. And get this ... her silver-tone hoop earrings from the 1987 Soul Train Awards hauled in $43,750.