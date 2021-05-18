Andrew Brown Jr. Shooting Video Released, D.A. Says No Charges Filed

Play video content WAVY TV 10

The Andrew Brown Jr. police shooting video has just been released to the public ... and the D.A. said no charges would be filed against the officers.

In the police body camera footage, released Tuesday, you see a bunch of cops armed to the teeth ... rolling up to Andrew's home as he sits in his BMW in the driveway.

Video shows the cops hopping out of their truck and pointing weapons at Andrew's car as they surround it, telling him to stop the car and swearing at him. Footage shows him driving off as the police unleash a barrage of bullets.

Next, you see Andrew's driving away over a lawn and then crashing into a tree. The police then run over to the vehicle, surrounding it and pointing their guns as they bark at him to show his hands.

Brown's family walked the media through the video last week, saying a cop fired one shot and Brown began to back up, fearing for his life. They said he never made a menacing move toward the cops and called it an unjustified killing.

The video you're watching was shown at a news conference held by the D.A., Andrew Womble. He said no charges would be filed because he views the shooting as "justified." Womble said there was an apparent risk to the officers' lives and that justified the use of deadly force.