Andrew Brown Jr. Killing, Police Body Cam Video Released to Family (LIVE STREAM)

The full police body cam footage of Andrew Brown Jr.'s fatal encounter with cops in North Carolina has just been released to his immediate family ... and their legal team will speak to the media after they've seen it.

Attorneys Ben Crump, Bakari Sellers, and Harry Daniels are holding a news conference immediately following the family's viewing of the police body cam footage at the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 3 PM ET ... and TMZ's streaming it live.

As we reported ... Pasquotank County Judge Jeffrey Foster made the controversial ruling last month to make the video available to Brown's family only -- not the media -- and also ordered the faces of any deputies and other identifying info in the video be blurred.

The judge ruled the footage should be available to the family within 10 days, and Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten showed the vids to the family on Tuesday.

The judge's orders stated only Brown’s immediate family and one lawyer could view the footage, and they could not record it for dissemination.

As you know ... prior to this, the family had only been shown about 20 seconds of Brown's killing, but that was enough for them to deem it an "execution."

Brown's family says it was one bullet to the back of his head that killed him based on a private autopsy, and the findings of that report show he also suffered 4 gunshot wounds to his right arm.

The family and legal team are still demanding the full body cam footage be released to the public, but the judge has stated he's going to wait a few more weeks to reevaluate making it available to more eyes.

Brown's killing -- which occurred on April 21 as police say they were executing a search warrant -- set off protests and demonstrations in Elizabeth City and surrounding areas. Mayor Bettie Parker declared a state of emergency, saying law enforcement expects a "period of civil unrest" following the video's release.