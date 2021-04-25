Man Asks If Cops If They'll Kill Him Like Ma'Khia Bryant
4/25/2021 7:41 AM PT
A confrontation between police and a black man got heated with an officer's response to the question ... Will they kill him like they killed Ma'Khia Bryant?
The incident went down in Washington D.C. ... as one of the officers responded, "Are you going to stab somebody like her?"
That set the man off, as he fired back, "No, but she called y'all for help!"
It's unclear if the man was stopped by police or if it was just a conversation, but the exchange has drawn heavy criticism. The Metropolitan PD is aware of the incident and is investigating.
As you know by now, Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old from Columbus, OH, was shot and killed by a police officer as she lunged at another girl with a knife. The incident has raised questions, including why police didn't use a non-lethal taser and why the officer fired 4 times.
Authorities are investigating the shooting ... one of numerous such investigations that are being conducted around the country.