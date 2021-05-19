Charles Barkley Donates $1,000 To Every Employee At High School Alma Mater

Charles Barkley's gotta do his best Oprah impression next time he visits his old high school -- 'cause the NBA legend is handing out $1,000 donations to every employee!!

The 58-year-old Alabama native gave back in a huge way for his alma mater Leeds City Schools during the COVID-19 pandemic ... donating laptops and WiFi hotspots for students learning from home.

On top of that, the school says Barkley wrote a check for $1,000 to each employee in the school district to help out during the tough times.

FYI -- that's reportedly 226 employees!!

ATTA JOB, CHUCK!!!

The school thanked Barkley for his continuous support over the years on Tuesday ... saying, "We are humbled and wish to express our sincere gratitude to Charles Barkley for providing a $1,000 gift to each and every Leeds City Schools employee for going the extra mile this school year."

The school adds Barkley has privately donated more than $3 million in scholarship money to Leeds graduates over the years ... and has remained supportive of the boys and girls basketball programs.

By the way ... Barkley was a superstar athlete for Leeds during his senior year ... helping the team reach the state semifinals in 1981.

"We are beyond thankful to know our hometown hero and benefactor, Charles Barkley, recognizes the hard work and dedication of the Leeds staff, even under the toughest of circumstances. Thank you, Charles!"