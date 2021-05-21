Guess Who This Blonde Beauty Turned Into!

Before this blonde beauty was the famous face of lifestyle and living goals, she was just another sweet smiling girl growing up in Los Angeles, California.

This little lady flew into the movie industry with an early role in a Steven Spielberg film based off a Disney story with an adventure in Neverland. From then on, this super star became an A-list actor and a household name. There isn't much this award-winning trendsetter hasn't done ... she's starred in dramas, comedies, and even superhero films.