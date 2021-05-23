Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
5/23/2021 6:02 AM PT
Hidden within this stretched-out snap is an actor that is best known for his sketch comedy.
This famous fella got his big start on Nickelodeon and starred in a number of their projects including a sketch show for kids and a burger-based comedy.
He later went on to join the sketch comedy big leagues, and has even won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his work.
Use the clues above and take another look at the photo before putting your celeb skills to the test and seeing if you have what it takes to guess which celebrity is hiding in this warped photo!