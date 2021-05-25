Scott Disick Gets Harley from GF Amelia Hamlin at His Birthday Party

Play video content

Scott Disick pulled off the incredible at his birthday party -- he scored a Harley from his new girlfriend while his ex and her family were there, he gave out insanely expensive party favors ... and he had a churro truck.

Scott, AKA Lord, threw a star-studded bash at his pad Monday in celebration of his upcoming 38th bday, and his 19-year-old GF Amelia Hamlin gifted him a chopper ... which he thanked her for with some heart emojis.

Of course, his party was packed with celebs, including Sia and his quasi-in-laws the Kardashians -- Kim, Khloe and, yes, his ex, Kourtney were there. We all know Kourt and Scott are cool like that, but what's shocking is she took a break from her lovefest with Travis Barker to attend.

The shindig looked pretty awesome, with not only a churro truck but a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers one to boot. And as for those insane party favors ... Scott says some people give out candy, but he gives out ice.