Scott Disick Gets Harley from GF Amelia Hamlin at His Birthday Party

Scott Disick's Bday Party New Harley from New GF, Amelia ... Congrats, Your Twice My Age!!!

5/25/2021 6:59 AM PT
Scott Disick pulled off the incredible at his birthday party -- he scored a Harley from his new girlfriend while his ex and her family were there, he gave out insanely expensive party favors ... and he had a churro truck.

Scott, AKA Lord, threw a star-studded bash at his pad Monday in celebration of his upcoming 38th bday, and his 19-year-old GF Amelia Hamlin gifted him a chopper ... which he thanked her for with some heart emojis.

Of course, his party was packed with celebs, including Sia and his quasi-in-laws the Kardashians -- Kim, Khloe and, yes, his ex, Kourtney were there. We all know Kourt and Scott are cool like that, but what's shocking is she took a break from her lovefest with Travis Barker to attend.

The shindig looked pretty awesome, with not only a churro truck but a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers one to boot. And as for those insane party favors ... Scott says some people give out candy, but he gives out ice.

Take a look ... there's a huge Rolex collection for the taking, along with chains and pendants. He says it's "how the Lord does it" ... but only if you're invited to his party.

