Scott Disick Tours $115M Mansion with Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick's in the market for some very expensive homes ... and he dragged his girlfriend along for what could turn out to be a family real estate investment.

Our sources tell us Disick and his new GF, 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin, went and toured a massive estate in L.A. last week ... the place comes with a whopping $115 million price tag.

Here's what that kinda price tag gets you at the Owlwood Estate ... 9 bedrooms and 12,201-square-feet on a 10-acre plot in Holmby Hills. The place is decked out with a library, sunroom, full tennis court, Olympic size pool and a pool house ... and its former residents include Tony Curtis, plus Sonny and Cher.

We're also told Scott and Amelia -- daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin -- checked out a $65 million home, also in Holmby Hills, which boasts 9 bedrooms and 30,000-square-feet of pure luxury. Agent Tomer Fridman showed them the property.

The $65 mil mansion looks like an art gallery ... and it also comes with a 3-story guesthouse, cinema, outdoor ballroom and an entertainment complex.