'Shark Week' Returning on Discovery in July, Watch The Hilarious Promo

Play video content Discovery

It's that time again, "Shark Week," and Discovery is rolling it out ... and we got this promo that's absolutely hilarious!!!

The video starts out with a couple old ladies sitting on a park bench while feeding some birds, with one gal trying to tell her friend her favorite thing about summer.

The friend's hard of hearing, naturally, but she gets the picture soon enough ... when a huge shark comes crashing through the lawn!!!

Discovery is bringing back "Shark Week" Sunday, July 11 ... and we're all just as stoked as these old ladies. We're guessing one of them will be watching with closed captioning.

"Shark Week" is airing on Discovery and streaming on Discovery+ ... and you know it's gonna be enjoyable, fun and educational.

Play video content JULY 2020 Discovery

Remember ... last year we found out why male sharks have two penises, so we can't wait to see what's in store for this season.