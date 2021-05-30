Angry Parents Rail on Private School For Teaching 1st Graders Masturbation

Some parents from a ritzy New York City private school are fuming mad after learning first graders were learning about masturbation and also told their parents and grandparents should not touch them without their consent.

A teacher at The Dalton School reportedly showed students a video from the cartoon series, "AMAZE." A little boy in the video asks about erections ... "Hey, how come sometimes my penis gets big sometimes and points in the air." The boy adds, "Sometimes I touch my penis because it feels good." Then a little girl chimes in ... "Sometimes when I'm in my bath or when mom puts me to bed, I like to touch my vulva too."

Some parents were bent out of shape over this, according to the New York Post, but the real anger was triggered over consent. The students reportedly are taught not to let their parents or grandparents touch them without asking for permission first.

A mother told the Post, "I'm paying $50,000 to these a-holes to tell my kid not to let her grandfather hug her when he sees her?" Another mother groused if she fought back she'd get canceled.