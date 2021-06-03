U.S. Football League Planning Comeback After 37 Years ... 2022 Return!!!

Who's ready for some more football!?!?!?

The United States Football League -- which had an unforgettable run from 1983-85 -- is coming back to life after 37 years ... with plans to return to action in 2022!!

Of course, there were several big names to come through the USFL during its brief stint -- from future NFL stars like Herschel Walker and Jim Kelly to President Donald Trump, who was an owner of the New Jersey Generals.

This time around, the league will be teaming up with Fox Sports ... which will be the official broadcasting partner when games kick off in the spring of 2022.

"The relaunch of the USFL is a landmark day for football fans and Fox Sports," CEO Eric Shanks said in a statement.

"Football is in our DNA and the return of this innovative and iconic league is a fantastic addition to our robust slate of football programming."

The league plans to have at least 8 franchises and still holds on to the original team names -- which include the Los Angeles Express, Chicago Blitz, Tampa Bay Bandits, Houston Gamblers and more.

The USFL famously crumbled when it tried to become direct competition for the NFL in 1986 ... but that won't be happening with the reboot.

The league DOES face some competition from The Rock and the XFL, which also plans to launch in 2022.