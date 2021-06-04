Khloe Kardashian Claims Contractor Ran Off with Deeds to Side-by-Side Pads

Khloe Kardashian claims a shady contractor ran off with the deeds to the side-by-side mansions she and Kris Jenner were building ... and they're BEYOND pissed.

Khloe made the revelation on Thursday's episode of 'KUWTK' saying she and Kris don't currently have any houses because she claims a contractor they ultimately fired not only stole their deeds ... but also a lot of their money.

The nightmare appears to have started when Khloe claims she ran a background check on the contractor, and told Kris she was NOT comfortable hiring him ... but Kris pushed ahead anyway.

That decision may have come back to bite them hard -- Khloe says the guy has their deeds, their money and the project has come to a screeching halt ... because they're not allowed to continue building.

You can see Kris fuming in what appears to be a tense convo with her legal team. But, the fight's not over. Kris says she wants to do something to make sure this contractor doesn't swindle anyone ever again ... and Khloe says they're gearing up to sue the contractor's ass.

As we reported, Khloe and Kris are were building side-by-side modern farmhouses in an exclusive enclave in the Calabasas area. It used to be a 3.4-acre lot for a single property but Khloe and Kris wanted 2 properties and be a stone's throw away from each other.