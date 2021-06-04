TB Rays Prospect Tyler Zombro Drilled In Head By Line Drive, Hospitalized and Stable

A Tampa Bay Rays prospect was hit so hard in the head by a line drive Thursday, he began convulsing on the mound ... and the scene was absolutely horrifying.

Tyler Zombro was pitching for the Rays' Triple-A affiliate, the Durham Bulls, when the tragedy struck ... and the Bulls say the 26-year-old has since been hospitalized.

The team added he's currently in "stable" condition.

The play was as scary as any as you'll see on a baseball diamond ... in the 8th inning of the Bulls' tilt with the Norfolk Tides, Zombro was hit flush in the head by a comebacker.

You can see in video of the incident, Zombro appeared to lose consciousness as soon as the ball hit him ... and just seconds later, his body began twitching.

Trainers rushed in to help him, and he was eventually stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital.

The game, meanwhile, was called after the play.

"[Zombro] is currently undergoing further treatment and observation," the Bulls said in a statement after the game.

"Additional updates will be provided as they become available. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler, his family and his teammates."