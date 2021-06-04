Zayn Malik Goes Shirtless in Near-Brawl Outside NYC Bar

Play video content TMZ.com

Zayn Malik got into a heated confrontation with a man outside a Manhattan bar in which a homophobic slur got thrown around ... and Zayn ended up shirtless.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Zayn was smoking a cig outside Amsterdam Billiards Club in the East Village after 2 AM when a group of guys came out of Little Sister Lounge next door and an altercation ensued.

We're told the guy in the video going after Zayn tried to pick a fight ... and tempers were definitely flaring, as you can see.

In any event, the guy lunged at the former One Direction star, and allegedly called Zayn the homophobic f-word ... and Zayn hurled back some insults.

Though the argument came very close to a physical confrontation, we're told no punches were ever thrown and police were not involved.