Trump Intrigued By Running for House Seat and Becoming Speaker

Donald Trump could jettison his threat to run for Prez again, and instead become a junior member of the House of Reps ... but there's a twist.

Trump was on a right-wing radio show and asked about an idea Steve Bannon concocted ... that Trump runs for the House next year. D.C. insiders believe there's a real chance Republicans could re-capture control of the House in the midterm election, and that could position him to then throw his hat in the ring as Speaker.

On the Wayne Allyn Root radio show Friday, Trump called the idea "interesting."

Right-wing commentator Wayne Allyn Root urged Trump to run for a House seat, become Speaker of the House, and then launch criminal investigations into Biden and impeach him. Trump was intrigued: "It's very interesting." pic.twitter.com/5ECkSABDbi — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 4, 2021 @RightWingWatch

It seems improbable, but that has never stopped Trump before. He's toyed with his supporters, suggesting he'll make another Presidential run in 2024. That, of course, could be complicated by the various criminal investigations involving him, his family and his businesses.

Trump also took a shot at Mark Zuckerberg. As you know, Facebook has now banned Trump for 2 years, saying his social media posts represented a real threat. Trump fired back, "Next time I'm in the White House, there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will all be business!"

